The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has urged the five Southeast governors to take drastic measures towards providing adequate security for the people.

Chairman of the PFN in Enugu State, Bishop Goddy Madu, who addressed journalists in Enugu said the governors should not hesitate in implementing the key decisions they reached during the last meeting of the Southeast Governors’ Forum.

Madu said apart from Enugu, the remaining four States were yet to establish forest guards as agreed during the meeting.

“We have always said it that there can’t be adequate security without community policing; that is why the idea of forest guards is very laudable.

“But we observed that it is only Enugu that has gone ahead to establish one. We comment Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for taking the step and we ask the remaining governors to make haste and do the same.

“Enugu is generally peaceful and that is because of the proactive steps being taken by Gov. Ugwuanyi.”

The PFN leader equally challenged the members of the Forest Guards the neighbourhood watch group “to rise to the occasion of securing our communities, especially by properly monitoring and reporting suspicious movements.”

He, however, called on the Federal Government to provide adequate support to the governors in their quest to provide security for the people.

According to him, “we know that the Federal Government controls all the security apparatus; so, the governors are merely putting on the toga of chief security officers. What it means is that for them to achieve anything meaningful in this regard, the Federal Government must give them the needed collaboration.

“We are, therefore, calling on the Federal Government not to frustrate the efforts of these governors.”