



The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) at the weekend threw its weight behind the southwest security Network, better known as operation Amotekun, for its commitment to enhanced security in the region.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oguntimehin, the group said with the recent efforts of Amotekun in Oyo and Osun states, there are hopes that the security challenges in the region will soon become a thing of the past.

Oguntimehin lauded the leaders of the group in the two states for their commitment towards ending the security scourge.

“We need to commend the leaders of the group for their commitment to the southwest.

“Last year, the Amotekun corps intercepted 14 Almajiris hidden in a vehicle container in Osun. And their recent feat in Iddo is also commendable.

“It is obvious that the south-west security outfit has all it takes to flush out the bad elements in the region,” he said.

Oguntimehin urged South-East Governors to back the Eastern Security Network (ESN) so that criminals that fled south-west will not shift to the eastern part of the country.

The governors should come up with a lasting approach like that of the South West to rid the region of criminals masquerading as herdsmen.





“Now that the southwest is doing everything that is necessary to rid the region of criminal elements, including killer herdsmen and kidnappers, the southeast remains their next target and destination for destruction.

“It is advisable for the governors of the South-East to enforce a better approach and modalities for securing the region using the Eastern Security Network (ESN),” he advised.

The OPC Publicity Scribe maintained that true federalism that is programmed on the basis of regionalism has always remained the best option for national growth and development.

“The tendency for Nigeria to be great as a country is high if we can restructure the country, using true federalism on the basis of regionalism.

“It is the best approach for us now because all the problems associated with insecurity, politics, the economy, social and religions will surely be addressed once and for all.

“The component units that make up the country will grow and develop independently without looking up to Abuja for solutions, especially on problems that had to do with insecurity,” he noted.