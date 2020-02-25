<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja met behind closed door with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Newsmen report that the meeting came barely 24 hours after the president vowed to launch aggressive campaigns against insurgents operating in the country.

Newsmen report that President Buhari had on Sunday while reacting to the attack on Garkida in Adamawa, assured Nigerians that in the coming weeks they would witness an aggressive campaign to rout Boko Haram once and for all.





The president had said that security agencies would continue to be well funded and appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the security personnel in their gallant efforts to protect the citizens and secure the country.

Newsmen report that the Monday security meeting with the president was attended by all the four service chiefs namely; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as well as the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.