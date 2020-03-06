<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov. Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe has that the North East region was going through a hard time but it will bounce back.

Speaking during a Gala to mark the end of the North East Governors’ meeting in Gombe State.

Buni said: ”We are optimistic that there will soon be enduring peace in the region due to the remarkable progress being made in the fight against insurgency.

“For the first time, Governors in the North East came together to take a common position and confront the challenges of the region as leaders.





“’We discussed other regional challenges bordering on the economy and infrastructure.

”We will overcome all the challenges facing the region which made it the most backward in the country In Sha Allah,” he said.

Earlier, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, said that the region had suffered a lot and became the most under-developed in Nigeria.

“The outcome of our meeting will really kick-start the process of taking back our lost glory.

“We extend our appreciation to Mr President and all those that have contributed in order to make the North East stand on its feet,” he said.