Sunday Adebomi has called on the authorities of the Nigeria Army to pay more attention to the cases of dismissed officers, who have now adopted kidnappings and banditry as their new career.

Adebomi, a retired captain in the United State of America (USA) military, in a chat with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, described the recent arrest of some dismissed soldiers along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for kidnapping and banditry as not only shameful but a big challenge to the military.

The expert on security matters noted that until the military and other security agencies beamed their searchlight on the activities of dismissed personnel, the rising wave of crime in the country might not abate.

As part of the solution, Adebomi suggested that it would not be out of place for government to seek the services of experienced security expert in the matter, adding the menace of insecurity was rubbishing the achievements of the current administration in the country.