The Nigerian Army is about now taking delivery of more weapons and ammunition which just landed in Abuja. The consignment will boost its counter-insurgency war and other internal security operations in the country.

The weapons which came in a Boeing 727 cargo aircraft Aquiline International, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 2:55 pm and was received by one Brigadier-General Robert Aiyenigba, Head Nigerian Army Operations Monitoring Team.

The weapons and ammunition are to boost army operations against terrorism, banditry and other security threats bedeviling the country.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR