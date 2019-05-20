<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army is about now taking delivery of more weapons and ammunition which just landed in Abuja. The consignment will boost its counter-insurgency war and other internal security operations in the country.

The weapons which came in a Boeing 727 cargo aircraft Aquiline International, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 2:55 pm and was received by one Brigadier-General Robert Aiyenigba, Head Nigerian Army Operations Monitoring Team.

The weapons and ammunition are to boost army operations against terrorism, banditry and other security threats bedeviling the country.