A former Presidential Aspirant under the platform of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prior to the 2019 general elections and immediate past governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah Jang, has called on government at all levels, security operatives as well as stakeholders to rise up and ensure the country is secured in the wake of the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

He equally said the country does not belong to any particular group, adding that no group has the right to anybody’s life.

Jang disclosed this while addressing PDP stakeholders at a meeting held in Jos, the State Capital.

He said, “Nigeria must arise and ensure we protect this God given land called Nigeria.

“Nigeria doesn’t belong to any particular group and no particular group has the right to my life, same as I don’t have the right to anybody’s life, but I will protect my life the best way I can.

Jang who was governor of Plateau State between 2007 to 2015, said, “We cannot be playing politics with this crisis, no one should blame anybody for the crisis, and nobody who has been governor started the crisis.

“The crisis started during the military regime. It was inherited by the elected governors one after the other, including my humble self and governor Lalong.

He maintained that rather than seeking solution to the crisis, politicians sometimes want to play politics with the issue, making statements like, “during my time, there was no crisis”.





The former governor decried the level of carelessness of youths in various communities in the state, who rather being responsible and protecting their communities, indulge in frivolous activities, thereby allowing their communities vulnerable.

“I have never advocated that we should and fight anybody, I always said, we must find a way of protecting ourselves.

Jang who is also a life member of the PDP Board of Trustees, added that, “I think we owe it a duty, all of us to make sure that security in our various localities is being properly redressed.

He warned that if nothing is done to secure people in the villages, once the perpetrators have finished them, they will move to the town, “after all, they have started kidnapping people in their homes”.

“Security is everybody’s business, we have no excuse whatsoever to continue allowing what is happening to be happening.

“Recently, the Yoruba launched Amotekun security outfit, we have been advocating for state police, if the state police cannot come through constitution; the people themselves will decide to be the state police by themselves, or why don’t we allow it come up since the people want it”, he stressed.

The former lawmaker who represented Plateau North Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, further decried that, “Shedding blood has become like nothing on the Plateau and the entire middle belt.

He, however said, “We must work with government and they must also work with us to ensure that there is security in the land”.