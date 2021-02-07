



Chief Press Secretary to the Kogi State Governor, Mr. Muhammed Onogwu, has urged residents of the state to deploy social media tools in advancing the cause of the state rather than using such platforms to cause security breaches.

Onogwu gave the charge yesterday while delivering his address at the 3rd edition of the Kogi Social Media Awards which had as its theme: “Social Media and Good Governance”.

The CPS who bagged the ‘Kogi Social Media, Man of Honour’ award noted that “the social media has more than ever before, become a veritable and effective communication platform used by the citizens to make demands for good governance, express concerns and demand justice.

“With over three billion audiences cutting across the globe, young persons who formed the larger audience have relentlessly found the platform as a safe bay to speak their minds and express their opinions for or against an individual, organisation or government”.





Mr. Onogwu, however submitted that the abuse of the social media has a more damaging impact on governance as well as other crucial aspects of the society and human endeavours.

“Some abuses like intentional false hood, yellow journalism, sharing information without a known source, outright disregard, ethnic or religious bigotry and several other abuses have now become the norm on these platforms.

“If such abuses are left unchecked, they can pose great threats to the democratic foundation upon which governance is laid and they can cause security breaches. So, there should be self regulation, individual responsibility, caution and restraint; positive criticisms, developmental agenda and unity as watchwords”, he advised.

The governor’s aide thereafter made cash donations to some local entrepreneurs to help boost their businesses.