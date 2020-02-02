<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kogi State chapter has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive actions to save lives and stop the killing of innocent Nigerians across the country.

The state chairman of the association, Dr John Ibenu, made the call on Sunday at a press conference at Chapel of Freedom Int’l, Lokoja, to mark the three-day prayer and fasting declared by the CAN National President, His Eminence, Dr Samson Ayorinde.

The national body of CAN had declared Friday, January 31 to Sunday, February 2, as days for special fasting and prayer for Nigeria in all churches to be rounded up by a prayer walk in form of a procession by all Christians to be led by states’ CAN Chairmen on Sunday.

Ibenu called on “the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ‘Act Now’ to save lives. If he fails to act rightly and promptly, then posterity will judge him for standing with the enemy of the people. There must be no more sacred cows.

“Nobody is a singular custodian of ideas. When people are not performing the duties for which they are employed or appointed, they must give way for others to come in.

“In civilized societies, when people cannot perform, they voluntarily resign. Lives of citizens must matter and not political interest, patronage or sectional relationship.

“Kogi State CAN stands 100 per cent by all position of national CAN. The three-day prayer and fasting we have done for the nation is a RESCUE OPERATION because even the government has acknowledged their helplessness.

“CAN is the most responsible organisation that is saddled with the responsibility of taking care of the welfare of Christians and Nigerians at large.

“CAN stands with all governments for progressive partnership and will also hold any government accountable where there are lapses that affect people negatively especially Christians.

“CAN will not tolerate ineptitude and will not be silent because we must be the voice of the voiceless and downtrodden. We are the moral custodian and conscience of the society,” he said.

Ibenu stressed CAN’s position on the deteriorating security situation had been vindicated even by President Muhammadu Buhari when his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina quoted the President as saying “I was taken aback by what is happening.”





He then wondered the morality and spirituality of the same Special Adviser who attacked CAN last week for speaking the truth to the government, calling on Adesina to immediately apologise to CAN for his anti-Christ comments.

“On January 29, 2020, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria took it further to repeat CAN’s position and the minority leader calling for the resignation of Mr President.

“By this, everyone sees that CAN is not insensitive but proactive and forthrightly bold in addressing national issues.

“We do not want the Federal Government to see this an affront but actually as lending a voice to help her sit up and take decisive actions to save lives and address the concern of Christians who are the most affected and the cry of Nigerians at large.

“The Federal Government can see that under the watch of the present Security Chiefs things are deteriorating further.

“These are indications that they have overstayed, Mr President, please thank them and let them give way to others now,” he advised.

Ibenu stressed that the security of lives and property is the business of all hence the call for the involvement of other stakeholders must not be trivialized.

He advised that the Federal Government should allow states and other groups to get on board in a most responsible way, for the safety of all, saying, “we must stop playing politics with lives.”

He, therefore, assured government at all level that CAN would ever be ready at all time to pray, partner and participate in whatever way that would bring peace, prosperity and progress to our beloved nation, Nigeria.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us and nobody is a second class citizen. This nation is the gift of God to all of us and we must all defend her honour and glory. Jesus is Lord of all!” Ibenu said.

Earlier, the CAN chairman and other leaders led the congratulations into prayer session where prayers of atonement and mercy were offered for Nigeria, while violent prayers of God’s vengeance and destruction to be upon the enemies of the nation, Kogi State and the church in Nigeria.

Ibenu further led the prayer walk in a procession around the CAN secretariat, with members carrying placards with various inscription such as: “Enough is Enough”, “FG Arrest All Forms of Bloodshed Now”, “Govt Must Act Now”, “Stop Killing of Christians Now, Says Kogi CAN chapter”, “Govt Should Match Words with Actions”, “The Life of All Nigerians Matter”, among others.