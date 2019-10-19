<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Friday advocated for the empowerment of the Police Mobile unit to reduce the over stretching of the Nigeria Army to fight the menace of armed bandits and other societal ills in the the country.

Masari made this assertion when he received Major General L.E.O. Irabor, the Chief of Defence, Training and Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja and other top military officers in Katsina.

According to him, this will also avert their exposure to the civilian populace and enable them concentrate with their statutory responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

“We have to think of how do we really equip and train the police or the mobile arm of the police to be in a position to be responding to civil issues”.

“We are overstretching the military, we are exposing the military too much to the extent that, too much contact with the civilians certainly will affect members of the armed forces in one way or the other negatively,” he opined.