The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir has directed the 45 District Heads under the Katsina Emirate Council to establish security committees as part of efforts to checkmate insecurity in the emirate.

The Emir gave the directive at a meeting with the district heads in his Palace on Tuesday.

“The District Heads should collaborate with village and wards heads in their domain to provide information to security agents in their areas.

“They should provide all the necessary assistance to security agents to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

“The Katsina emirate council will do everything possible to checkmate the security challenges facing the area,’’ Kabir said.

He called on people in his domain including those at the grassroots to provide information to the traditional rulers on the movement of suspected persons.

“It is the duty of the local people to provide information about strangers in their communities to district or village heads for action.

“No stranger will reside in a community without the consent or permission of the district or village head under the emirate council,” he said.