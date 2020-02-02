<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Hundreds of thousands of Christians in Kaduna in their black attires gathered on Sunday to round up the 3-day fasting and prayer organized by the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, to pray to God to end the killings of innocent Nigerians.

The 3-day prayer and fasting was also organized for God to give the government of the day the capacity to overcome the criminals troubling the nation.

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria on Thursday had bemoaned the spate of killings across the country and declared a three-day fasting and prayer session as one of the ways of addressing the ugly trend.

CAN’s position is coming barely few days after Boko Haram murdered Pastor Lawan Andimi, the chairman of CAN in Michika local government area of Adamawa state on Monday.

The Kaduna interdenominational service had children who led in prayers, asking God to have mercy and forgive the land and restore peace and security for the overall development of the country.

The children took turn one after the other, praying for God to intervene in the affairs of the country and give the leaders wisdom, understanding and knowledge on how to lead the country to the path of peaceful coexistence.





While addressing newsmen, the CAN chairman, Kaduna state chapter, Rev. Joseph Hayab said, “We have cried before now to those in authority, we don’t know whether they heard us or they pretended not to hear us, we don’t know. What we are simply doing today is that we as Christians have taken our cry to God Almighty.

“There are many things God can do, God can move the hardened heart of a king to hear. God can also hear us because He understands our plight as a people. God is willing to answer our prayer and change Nigeria if there are faithful Nigerians.

“It is not in my capacity as the CAN chairman to know who among us God will hear. So we have called on all Christians both young and old for us to cry unto the Lord concerning what we are going through as a nation because we have absolute faith in the Almighty God to have mercy and change our situation in the country for good.

“Our security needs God’s favour because they have told us severely that they have technically defeated Boko Haram and technically defeated Boko Haram are killing our Pastors, other members of the Church and other Nigerians as well.

“We are also believing God that the government of the day will hear because something happened in the country last week that even those who have been saying that things are moving well are beginning to cry of the present happenings around them.”