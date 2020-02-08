<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, IYC, has advised Nigerians to take up other measures of protecting themselves, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has failed.

This was contained in a statement signed by Pereotubo Oweilaemi, Esq., President, IYC worldwide, and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

The youth group commended the Governors of the Southwest for coming up with the Operation Amotekun security outfit and called on Governors and leaders of the other zone to replicate the same in their regions.

IYC declared that Nigeria will know no peace until President Buhari rules this Country in accordance with unity of diversity.

The statement added, “The growing insecurities across the Country is a clear indication of system failure. The central government has failed in its primary responsibility of securing lives and property in the Country. The people in power at the centre has lost control of the system.

“Nigerians in the circumstance need to look for an alternative measures to secure their lives.

“No place is safe in the Country because the centre is no longer holding the ace. All State Governors should, therefore, device a means to provide an alternative security measures to save lives and property.





“IYC commends the South West governors for taking that bold step to establish a regional security outfit called Amotekun.

“All the regions should replicate that same gesture in each of the geopolitical zones. Security is everybody’s business. It has come to a point where all hands need to be on deck to solve this intractable conundrum.”

The group further condemned the gruesome murder of the Christian Association of Nigeria Chairman in Adamawa, Pastor Lawan Andimi, by the Boko Haram Islamic terrorist group.

It said, “We join CAN and other well-meaning Nigerians to call the Government to stop the serial killings across the Country.

“President Buhari should also heed to the voice of reasons to overhaul his redundant service chiefs.”

IYC noted that the lopsided composition of the security structures in the Government and their lack of will to confront the present quagmire is the cause of the rising insecurities.

It said, “Nigeria will not know peace unless Buhari rules this Country in accordance with our unity of diversity. The earlier he does that the better for the Country. Buhari needs to rule Nigeria in accordance with the Constitution.”