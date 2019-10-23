<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, is organizing a 3-Day Conference and Retreat for Strategic Officers of the Nigeria Police Force to equip them with new policing approaches, guidelines and tools towards effectively addressing prevailing and emerging crimes and security threats in the country.

The 3-Day Conference and Retreat which is being coordinated by the office of the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) and Matchmakers Consult International will be hosted and sponsored by the Lagos State Government with support from other stakeholders.

The event, tagged; “Repositioning the Force for the Challenges of Effective Policing in the 21st Century”, will hold from Monday, 28th October, 2019 to Wednesday, 30th October, 2019 at Jasmine Hall, Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

According to a statement signed by FPRO, DCP Frank Mba and made available to newsmen, the Conference and Retreat will be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“And will have in attendance, local and international policing and security experts, critical stakeholders in internal security management, Deputy-Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), Assistant-Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Heads of other Strategic Formations/Units of the Nigeria Police Force across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.”