Less than four weeks after Nigeria signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Council of Police Organisations (INTERPOl), the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, will this week host a meeting of police and security chiefs from INTERPOL, West Africa and some key countries in Africa.

According to a statement by the Nigeria police spokesperson, Frank Mba, the meeting will hold in Abuja from May 14 to 16 under the auspices of the West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO).

The Nigerian government had last month announced that it would begin to implement the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) under the agreement with INTERPOL.

It said the system will strengthen the information systems of the country’s security agencies.

WAPIS is implemented by INTERPOL with funding from the European Union. Its aim is to strengthen information exchange and coordination among the region’s law enforcement agencies.

The system supports the efforts of national authorities and ECOWAS in improving national security and is being implemented at three levels: national, regional and global.

The West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO) is a structure under ECOWAS designed to bring together Heads of Police of ECOWAS Member States to exchange and share intelligence.

The forum promotes collaboration among countries in the region in the fight against criminality and security threats.

WAPCCO’s areas of interest include tackling of illicit trade on drugs, enforcement of immigration laws, policing of marine space, customs activities, and financial intelligence amongst others.

The statement said the meeting in Abuja will be an opportunity for security chiefs in the sub-region to recommit to collaborating more effectively to tackling trans-border crimes and other regional security threats in an increasingly globalised world.

The event will have in attendance the INTERPOL Secretary-General and representatives of the African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL).

Also, members of the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) in South Africa and representatives from the Committee of Chiefs of Police from Central Africa among other key security stakeholders will be in attendance.