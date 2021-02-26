



Founder and Leader of Christ Deliverance Ministries in Lagos, Prophet Ekong Ituen, has called on Nigerians to be prayerful in other to overcome the present insecurity across the country.

Prophet Ituen, who urged the Federal Government to restructure the security architecture, said that human efforts have failed, hence “Prayers of men of God who are spiritually inclined should be inclusive in order to achieve result sooner than expected.”

He warned that Nigerians need to be prayerful to forestall the comeback of the military to power through the windows that the politicians and government have left open.





According to Ituen, “We should also pray against the revolution in the future.”

Ituen tasked the government to prioritise food security in order to avert another chaos that may be worse than the EndSARS saga because a hungry man is an angry man.

He was very optimistic that Nigeria would witness economic growth, “with my spiritual observation, there is an indication that this year will be better than the previous year.

“I urge Nigerians to pray for our leaders for direction and avoid sentiment because there is no power but of God.”