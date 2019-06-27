<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Southwest governors, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III and other Yoruba Leaders of Thought will meet tomorrow in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to deliberate on the spate of insecurity in the region.

The organiser of the event, the Publisher of Alaroye, Mr. Alao Adedayo, in a statement yesterday, said the event is being coordinated by Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the Netherlands.

The statement said the meeting is a two-in-one event that would bring together Southwest governors, eminent traditional rulers, eminent scholars and other leaders of thought, to discuss the security situation in the region and plan a strategy that would assist the governments and the people of the area.

It stated that presentation of Yoruba language version of the book, AWO (the autobiography of Chief Obafemi Awolowo) will also hold at the parley.

The statement reads: “We need to meet again; we just need to talk. The situation in Yoruba land now calls for the unity among our leaders because we cannot win this war against insurgents, except we form a common front. “That is why we are invoking the name of the past leader of the Yoruba people, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, to bring all of us together, irrespective of our political affiliations.

“Our major problem here is that our leaders are not united. They disagree and fight virtually on everything. And it is all about politics.

“Unfortunately, this is causing us a lot of damage. And when we remember that most of these politicians claim to be Awo’s political sons and daughters, there couldn’t have been a better name to invoke to bring all of us to the round table.”

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is the host, Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji will receive other Obas at the event and Chief Kessington Adebutu will present the book on Awolowo. Professor Banji Akintoye will open the discussion on insecurity and how to protect Yoruba people and all Nigerians.