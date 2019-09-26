<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The governor of Gombe state, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has enlisted the support of the vigilante group and other local hunters association to assist the security forces to maintain law and order across the state.

The Governor who held a meeting with the leaders of the vigilante and local hunters groups in Gombe, sought for their support in complimenting the efforts of the security agencies to rid the state of criminal elements and their activities.

He noted that the state is now experiencing some security challenges, including thefts and kidnappings, he therefore stressed the need for a robust community policing strategy that will stem the tide, especially with Gombe state being at the centre of the north-eastern states.

While urging the people of the state to cooperate with the Vigilante groups the Governor maintained that in doing that the groups must be guided by the laws and respect the superior directives of the constituted authority.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leader of the Gombe State Chapter of Nigerian Hunters Association, Alhaji Danladi Sarkin Baka, and the state Commandant of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Abdullahi Dan’asabe, assured the state Governor of their readiness to offer their support, adding that they have greater knowledge of the local communities and the terrains to be able to assist in tackling security challenges.

Governor Inuwa had recently convened a security Council meeting which was attended by the Commissioner of Police, Commander, 301 Artillery Brigade, Director, State Security Service, state Controllers of Customs, Immigration and Prison Services as well as the commandants of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence and Federal Road Safety Corps’ to review the security situation and the strategy with a view to improving.