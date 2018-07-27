Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, General Officer Commanding 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Enugu, has assured Nigerians of continuous training and re-training of Nigerian Army personnel to effectively tackle insecurity.

Abubakar gave the assurance on Friday in Enugu while closing the 2018 edition of the 82 Division Inter-Brigade Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 14 Brigade, Ohafia, came first in the overall medals table; while 82 Division Garrison Command and 13 Brigade, Calabar, followed with second and third positions respectively.

However, 34 Brigade, Owerri, was at the rear since it did not win any of the five aspects of the competition.

The GOC said that the just-concluded competition and training was a way of improving on the efficiency of formations and units of the army personnel in the theater of war or defence operation.

Abubakar said: “This training and re-training is to effectively tackle the emerging security challenges in line with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai’s vision which is to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.”

Abubakar congratulated the formations that performed well at the competition and urged them to keep it up.

He encouraged those with poor performance to go home and try to improve in the next edition of the competition.

The GOC also thanked the participants and the organisers for a successful and hitch-free event to the delight of all.

NAN reports that the four-day event, which was hosted at the Garrison Parade Ground, Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu, had four formations in the Division participating in the competition.

The four formations include: 13 Brigade, Calabar; 14 Brigade, Ohafia; 34 Brigade, Owerri and 82 Division Garrison Command, Enugu.

The event featured marching drill, weapon handling/firing, map reading, combat swimming and obstacle crossing competitions among others.