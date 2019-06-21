<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has said it will commence a clampdown on motorcycles and tricycles without number plates with effect from August 1.

The Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, who directed this action said it has become difficult to identify such category of vehicles when used to commit traffic and criminal offences.

In a statement sent to newsmen on Thursday night, the FRSC Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said “this is a necessary step in ensuring the security of lives and properties of the citizens, by controlling and reducing the rate of crime”.

He said motorcycles and tricycles without number plates are not captured in the national vehicle database. Hence, in the event of a crash or crime, cannot be traced.

According to him, “the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2012 was made pursuant to section 5(e) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 and specifies the type of Identification Number Plates for all categories of vehicles including motorcycles, tricycles and omnibus”.

He also said Regulation 8(1a and 1b) stipulate that vehicles may be registered as either motorcycles or tricycles.

“Regulations 39(9) of the NRTR 2012 provides that “All private and commercial vehicles shall as from the commencement of these regulations have on them Vehicle Identification Number Plates referred to in this regulation, and it shall be an offence for any vehicle not to have the said Identification Number Plates. Vehicles in this context include motorcycles and tricycles,” he said.

The officer said efforts are already being made to sensitise all necessary parties.

He said commanding officers are to engage relevant stakeholders and associations and Public Education Officers are to sensitise the riders on the need to register their motorcycles and tricycles.

He advised the public to refrain from patronising motorcycles and tricycles without number plates.

Mr Kazeem also said the National Vehicle Identification Scheme has helped to recover stolen vehicles and track down the criminals behind the theft.

“The clampdown, in collaboration with other security agencies will help in the reduction of crimes to further bring down the rate of insecurity,” he said.