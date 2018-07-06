Senator Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), says the Federal Government is doing everything within its powers to tackle insecurity in the country.

Enang said this when he hosted students of the Nigerian Law School, Abuja on Friday.

While making emphasis with the recent crisis in Plateau, Enang said: “What is happening now is not just ethnic or inter-ethnic conflicts, it is pure terrorism”.

He said: “This terrorism is not caused within but without.”

He decried the actions of the terrorists which he attributed to the policy of the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol.

He noted that the policy allowed every person in every country in Africa to have free movement from in and out of any country.

Enang said: “They come in with arms. Whenever there is war or the collapse of any nation state, you will have a collateral effect.

“We are suffering not from ethnic problems, internal to Nigeria, but from the effects of the collapse of neighbouring countries like Libya and Mali.

“Under that protocol, you are to allow them so long as they are Africans.

“Our survival, unity and security of citizens are threatened as a country by this free movement and those who come in with evil intention.”

He said the country was considering reviewing the application of the protocol as it related to Nigeria with other countries so as to reduce the effect of persons coming in to do havoc.

He said: “This is because your country must be safe before you can be a member of the regional body.”

Enang further said government was doing a lot to ensure that the security of the country by disallowing the insurgents from going beyond the Middle-Belt to the South.

He urged the students to have hope in the country, assuring them that things would get better.

He said: “I urge you to come out and get involved in active politics and support the Federal Government, because this administration means well for the country.”

The representative of the students, Victor James, commended the efforts of government so far in the fight against terrorism.