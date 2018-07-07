Following incessant killings in the name of herdsmen attacks in several part of the country, the federal government is considering the review of the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol that makes free movement of people across West African States.

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly matters, Sen Ita Enang, said this when he hosted students of the Nigeria Law School, Abuja, on Friday.

Enang insisted that the federal government was doing everything within its powers to tackle insecurity in the country.

He said the country was considering reviewing the application of the protocol as it relates to Nigeria with other countries so as to reduce the effect of persons who come in to do havoc.

“We are suffering, not from ethnic problems internal to Nigeria, but we are suffering from the effects of the collapse of neighbouring countries like Libya and Mali. Under that protocol, you are to allow all Africans. Our survival, unity and security of citizens is threatened as a country by this free movement and those who come in with evil intention. This is because your country must be safe before you can be a member of the regional body,” he said.

Enang who was ostensibly referring to the recent crisis in Plateau, said: “What is happening now is not just ethnic or inter-ethnic conflicts, it is pure terrorism,” he said.

He decried the actions of the terrorists which he attributed to the policy of the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol which allows every person in every country in Africa to have free movement in and out of any country.

“They come in with arms. Whenever there is war or the collapse of any nation state, you will have a collateral effect.’’

Enang further said the government was doing a lot to ensure that the country is secured and the insurgents do not go beyond the Middle-Belt to the south.

He urged the students to have hope, as things would get better.

“I urge you to come out and get active in politics and support the government because this administration means well for the country.”