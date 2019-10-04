<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enugu State Government has said that it will deploy 18 automated drones to provide surveillance in forests and other flashpoints in view of recent breakdown of security in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, disclosed this on Friday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council Meeting that held on Thursday night.

Aroh said that the deployment of the drones recently purchased by the state would be done in collaboration with relevant security agencies whose mandate it was to handle such.

The commissioner described the deployment of the drones as a major innovation in security architecture and management in the state.

“With these drones, it is now clear that you no longer need physical presence to access the forests and other such places,” he said.

He said that the drones would be deployed as soon as the security agencies complete the installation of the necessary fittings.

Aroh said that the drones would have their base at the Government House from where they would be monitored.

The commissioner said that the council had reviewed the security situation in the state within the last few months and appreciated steps so far taken by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to stem rising spate of insecurity.