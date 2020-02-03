<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ekiti State chapter, on Sunday, embarked on a peaceful protest in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, to demonstrate their grievances over what they called the recent killings in the country, especially the gruesome murder of Revd. Lawan Andimi, the Michika Local Government Chairman of the association in Adamawa State.

The protest, which began at about 2:pm, took off from the Ori-apata office of the association located at Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti and later terminated at Fajuyi park in Ado-Ekiti.

The peaceful protest was monitored by the police officers from the Ekiti State Police Command as well as officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ekiti state command and other para-millitary officers in the state.

The Christian body, which comprises different denominations, carried several placards with different inscriptions such as “Stop killings” “we must unite against killings in Nigeria” Christians demands justice” All Christians are created equally “It is inhuman don’t take life ” Citizens must be protected from killers” “we Christians are the main victims” among others.

Addressing his members, the Chairman of CAN in the state, Revd Fr. Peter Olowolafe, lamented over the situation and described it as unbearable.

He explained that Christians in the area decided to join others in the country to embark on the peaceful protest in order to express their grievances about the killings in the country.





Olowolafe, who is a Catholic Priest, cited several killings in the country in recent times to include the murder of Revd. Denis Bagauri in his house at Mayo Belwa of Adamawa state.

Other killings cited by him were beheading of 11 Christians on Christmas Day in Maiduguri, as well as the killing of a bride to be in the area and the recent kidnap of the Good Shepherd Catholic Seminarians in Kaduna, among others.

The Ekiti Christian body helmsman called on the Federal Government to redouble its efforts at making peace to reign in the country.

In their unanimous decision, the Christian body condemned the recent killings in some parts of the country and admonished the Federal Government and the security operatives in the country to redouble their efforts and bring the situation under control.

Several leaders of the association, which include Revd. Joshua Orikogbe, Pastor Tunji Aina, Revd. Peter Akintade and Joshua Kolawole, expressed their displeasures over the killings and asserted that the president should overhaul the security council with a view of bringing in new heads with no religion or part of the country will dominate.

Other suggestions made by the Christian leaders, who are made up of different denomination are, the Federal Government should either label the Miyetti Allah a terrorist organisation as being regarded in the terror index, the Federal government should ensure the release of Leah Sharibu and all those in the captivity of these terrorists among others.