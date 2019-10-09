<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Department of State Services (DSS) in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) have summoned state and federal security administrators to Abuja to brainstorm on the measures to tackle the rising spate of insecurity across the country.

The three-day security summit which commenced on Wednesday at the DSS National Institute for Security Studies in Abuja, will deliberate, among other things, on managing internal security for good governance and national development.

Speaking while declaring the summit open, SGF Boss Mustapha told the 52 participants drawn from the 36 states and the federal parastatal that the training was designed to build capacity of the security managers for improved physical, personal and document security.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary Special Services Office, Amina Bello-Shamaki, the SGF’s statement reads: “I am delighted to be here and highly honoured to be called upon to declare this training open. I am equally delighted to join the Commandant in welcoming distinguished participants to this important occasion.

“We have gathered here for the inauguration of the Training Programme specially packaged for members of the Federal and States Security Administrators.

“As you are all aware, Nigeria, in recent times, has been entangled in a number of security challenges which include cultism, armed robbery, cyber-crimes, insurgency, banditry, herdsmen-farmers’ clashes, among others.

“These challenges have caused the country loss of numerous lives and properties worth bilions of Naira. To tackle these security challenges, government as taken far reaching measures both kinetic and non-kinetic with relative successes being recorded.

“The training programme we started today is one of such responses to the security challenges facing the country. It is designed to build the capacity of the security managers for improved physical, personal and document security as well as service delivery.

“It is planned in phases and phase one is for the top echelon in charge of Special Services/Security Office. Phase two is for middle level security managers at both federal and states while phase three is for junior level officers at both federal and states as well.

“The current security reality in the country has shown that the business of security is not the exclusive preserve of the security personnel. It is therefore imperative for citizens to take interest in the security affairs of the country.

“This training, therefore, is aimed at raising the security awareness and consciousness of the participants. The job of security administrators is enormous, hence, requires training and re-training to keep them abreast of the modern security management techniques for effective service delivery.

“It is equally aimed at highlighting the complementary role of the Security Administrators in support of various security personnel in their various operations.

“As you are all aware, one of the three key areas of focus this Administration is Security. We have as a result, invested in the procurement of equipment and in the welfare of our security personnel who toil day and night to ensure the fight, particular against insurgency, terrorism, armed banditry and kidnapping is won.

“Let me assure you that government will not relent in carrying out its statutory responsibility of protecting lives and properties of its citizens. This is particularly important because no nation can achieve meaningful development under the atmosphere insecurity.

“Let me take advantage of this opportunity to commend th efforts of the Federal and States Security Administrators fc reactivating the idea of this very important training.

“The training is apt and timely as it will go a long way in empowering participant with the requisite knowledge, skills and competence to carry on their duties as Security Administrators more efficiently an effectively.

“Equally, I commend the management of the National Institute for Security Studies for packaging and delivering this training programme in collaboration with my Office. On our part, my office will continue to resuscitate support and strengthen government programmes that will lead to the enhancement of the quality of lives of our people.

“I wish participants a successful completion of the training programme. I also implore you to put what you learn into practice to justify the training and ensure improved service delivery.”

Addressing the participants, the DSS Director-General, Magagi Binchi, said that the timing for the series of trainings is comes at a time of prevailing security challenges across the federation.

Represented by the Director, Training, Folashade Adekayaoja, the DG statement read:

“It is my honor to welcome you all for the security awareness training series for federal and state Security Administrators.

“I wish to acknowledge and appreciate the Secretary to the Secretary to the SGF, for making the necessary arrangements for the resuscitation of the programme.

“Also, I express sincere appreciation to everyone of you for coming for the programmme. The timing for the commencement of the series of trainings is eminent, considering the prevailing security challenges across the federation.

“The situation calls for more synergy in policies and strategies, and the implementation both at the State and Federal level. To this end, the decision makers – Special Assistants, Permanent Secretaries and Directors were chosen to be the vanguard in this edition of the training, so as to facilitate proper ownership of security plans and strategies.

“As john Maxwell said “A Leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way”. As such, it is hoped that after the trainings, you will become good security ambassadors in your various offices.

“The transfer of the skills acquired is extremely critical in promoting security awareness. I assure you that the resource persons for this training have been painstakingly selected for the seminar.

“I urge the participants to produce concrete recommendations to further promote security. I wish you a fruitful seminar.”