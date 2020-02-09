<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ongoing insecurity in Nigeria can be curbed only when credible leaders who have the capability and are willing to unite the country and its people without any form of discrimination are enthroned.

This was the view of the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 Northern States and the FCT, Rev. Yakubu Pam, while presenting a paper, titled, ‘Struggle for identify in Nigeria: Abrahamic Faith’s, ethnicity and ethic conflicts in perspective, ‘ during the Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria (DCCN) 2nd National Summit on Peaceful Coexistence and Nation-Building, held in Jos, Plateau State.

The Northern CAN Chair urged Muslims and Christians in the country to shun religious and ethnic rivalry and embrace the teaching of the two Holy Books for peaceful coexistence in the country.

“We want people in the grassroots and at home to know that in a meeting of religious leaders from different religions are calling for peace in the country, no more war. Enough of the bloodshed, enough of the killings, enough of destroying properties and enough of exchanging of unhealthy words in the media”, he said.





“This time around, we must stop the circles of killings, we must stop the circle of hatred otherwise our children unborn will not forgive us. We want people to hear that like the Sultan said yesterday, that we are calling for peace and we should mark our calling for peace with action.

“We want religious leaders to talk to their followers that we are calling for peace, Nigeria is a country we are proud of, without this country, we have no any other country and most of the things that are happening were stage-managed to make sure that there is crisis.

“Nobody will be happy to see his son being kidnapped and killed, nobody will be happy to see his daughter being kidnap and killed, but it takes a mature person to look into the future than to remained in pains.

“As we look into the future, some people must sacrifice for this country to continue in peace and forgiveness must come in if we will sacrifice. I know that our loved ones have been killed but we must forgive”.

He called on Nigerians to harnessed their ethnic and religious differences to build the country rather than allowing some individuals to take advantage of it to destroy the nation.