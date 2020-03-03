<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Christian Elders’ Forum, NCEF, has called on the international community to intervene in resolving the security challenges facing the country.

NCEF noted that it was aware that the security in Nigeria had its root in foreign countries.

A communique issued at the end of the forum’s meeting by its chairman, Solomon Asemota, said that Nigeria should explore the opportunity following the exit of Britain from the European Union, stressing that Europe would be willing and free to intervene in the security situation in the country.

The forum, therefore appealed to former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and General Theophilus Danjuma to help Nigeria overcome its insecurity.





The meeting urged the trio, “As the most prominent Christian leaders in the country’s military, to put aside personal differences and jointly intervene on the current security challenges.”

The forum noted that the security challenges became worse because Christians had not properly synergized in recent years.

It called on traditional rulers of the indigenous tribes to rally round and defend their people and ancestral lands, stressing, “the real owners of Nigeria are the indigenous ethnic nationalities represented by the traditional rulers and leaders.

“The traditional rulers of the indigenous tribes of the North and the South should unite to ward off Boko Haram.”