Following the rising spate of insecurity and humanitarian crisis in the Sahel region, a special delegation from the United Nations and the European Union, yesterday, visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also aimed at galvanising international support and improving working relationship between all partners. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, received the delegation under the UN and EU Commission Joint Mission to Nigeria.

Members of the delegation were the UN Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas; the UN Special Representative for Central Africa, Louncény Fall and the EU Special Representative for the Sahel, Angel Losada. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a Facebook message, said: “Within the framework of the UN and EU Commission Joint Mission to Nigeria, H.E. Mohamed Ibn Chambas (UN Special Rep for West Africa and the Sahel), H.E. Louncény Fall (UN Special Rep for Central Africa) and H.E. Angel Losada (EU Special Rep. for the Sahel) visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, today, 22nd November, 2019. “The delegation was received by the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama.

“The meeting discussed critical peace, security and humanitarian issues affecting the Sahel region and appraised national efforts made towards addressing the challenges. It also aimed at galvanising international support and improving working relationship between all partners.”

The Ministry further said the delegation applauded the Nigerian government for consolidating humanitarian efforts by creating a consultative framework and clear communication channel with the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.