A former Commissioner of Police, Chief Ikechukwu Aduba, has called for a more sophisticated way of policing to curb the rising wave of crime and violence in the country.

Aduba told newsmen in Awka on Tuesday that the roadblock and guerrilla system had become antiquated and had proven to be ineffective in guaranteeing a crime-free society.

He called for better funding and special training for the police while advocating that the Police must be made to be the lead agency in internal security issues.

The commissioner said there should be massive investment on procurement of original closed circuit cameras with which security personnel could use and track events within a given area.

“We don’t need police or other security personnel on the road anymore, we are in the era of e-policing, where intelligence gathering and security cameras are used to secure the society.

“You can’t win war against crime with guerrilla strategy, if you strike you must sustain it or else they will regroup when you are gone and strike again, it must be sustained.

“With quality cameras well installed in strategic points, crime can be detected from the planning stage to the point of execution and after the act, the suspects can be picked up easily,” he said.

Aduba, who served in the Mobil Police (MP) Department for a good part of his career, said members of the police were no longer trained like those in his days.

He said there was need to reactivate the Mobil Police with adequate training and equipment to enable them remain the backbone of the Police Force.

The ex-police boss said if the police were adequately trained and quipped, there would be little need for Army involvement in internal security.

Aduba also called for positive synergy between the Army, Department of State Security and the police for a more result-oriented security architecture.

He said insecurity would be largely addressed with employment and education, while urging state governments to pay attention to some of these push factors to crime.