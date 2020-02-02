<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Over three hundred parishes of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), in Anambra State on Sunday embarked on ‘prayer walks’ against the ongoing killings in the country by insurgents, armed bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

The Parish Pastor, Province 1 Awka, Pastor Samuel Kayode, who disclosed this while addressing his congregation shortly after the walks at the Church premises, said Nigeria leaders needed more prayer backup to overcome the security challenges facing the country.

According to him, our prayer points at this challenging time is that God should rise and save Nigeria from the hands of those who do not pray for the progress of our dear nation.





“And also God should give President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to do the needful that will put an end to the ugly trend because the primary responsibility of any government is to protect lives and property of its citizens.

“Also God should grant all the innocent souls especially the Christians, forcefully murdered by criminal elements, eternal rest,” he added.

He called on Christians all over the world to join the prayer crusade for the sake of the gospel.

It was learnt that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had ordered members of the church to embark on prayer walk across the country to express displeasure at the “gruesome killings of innocent people in the country.”

The action is also to pray for “the government to develop capacity to overcome the criminals troubling the nation.”