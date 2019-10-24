<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, OFR, Chairman of Innoson Vehicles, Nigerian indigenous automobile production firm, has broken his silence to deny a viral-trending story of alleged threats by the Federal Government to withdraw the company’s production licence unless the owners relocate from its present site to Kaduna or Lagos.

In a statement signed and made available to the press by Cornel Osigwe, Head Corporate Communications of Innoson Group, the company dismissed as handiwork of mischief makers the story in its entirety; reiterating that the company enjoys a robust relationship with the current Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It posits in full: “We have been constrained to issue this statement in reference to the above statement credited to the person of the Chairman of Innoson Vehicles Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma OFR.

“Ordinarily we would have ignored the statement and the publication in its entirety which appears to have gone viral in most social media platforms, knowing fully well that this is the handwork of mischief makers, but in a nation where silence may be seen as admission of the truth, we have been constrained to come out to officially ask the public to disregard it and set the record straight.

“There has never been any order and there will never be any order either from the Federal Government or its agencies to Innoson Vehicles to relocate his Vehicle Manufacturing Plant which is based in Nnewi to Lagos, Kaduna or any other place.

“Innoson Vehicles has continually maintained a robust relationship with the Federal Government specifically under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR. For example, under this present administration, Nnewi Auto-Industrial Park was initiated to support automobile parts manufacturing companies to come together and deliver support services, vehicle components, and raw materials required by the teeming automobile manufacturing companies in Nigeria.

A major beneficially of this initiative is Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing.

”In a recent press briefing to journalists, which was widely publicised across many media organizations, the Chairman of Innoson Group stated clearly that Innoson Vehicles “has enjoyed huge patronage and support from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration”.

“Furthermore, Innoson Vehicles has continually enjoyed patronage from the Federal Government and its agencies; specifically, The Nigerian Military, The Police Force, Federal Road Safety Commission, Fire Service, Immigration and lots more.

”Innoson Vehicles is in partnership with the Nigerian Air Force for the development and promotion of joint activities to sustain the maintenance of the Nigerian Air Force Air Assets and other associated Aerospace Ground Equipment (AGE) to enable the Nigerian Air Force to continuously carry out its constitutional obligations to the Nation.

“Equally, it is also in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Authority for the local manufacture and supply of Armoured and Bullet-Proof Vehicles.

“We, therefore, urge the general public to disregard the fallacious publication in its entirety as there is no element of truth therein.

“Cornel Osigwe

Head Corporate Communications

Innoson Group”.