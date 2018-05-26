A businessman, Innocent Chukwuma, has appealed the order of a Lagos High Court declaring him wanted.

Mr Chukwuma has also proceeded to the Court of Appeal to challenge the order.

In his reaction to the court’s judgment, Thursday, Mr Chukwuma described the action as predetermined in order to humiliate him. He also signified his intention to appeal the order.

The court presided by Mojisola Dada declared Mr Chukwuma wanted for failing to appear before the court after serious of attempts to arraign him.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has preferred charges bordering on forgery and fraud against the businessman arising from a business dispute between Mr Chukwuma and GT Bank.

In a statement sent to newsmen by the head of corporate communications of Innoson Group, Cornel Osigwe, on Friday, the businessman reiterated that he was not afraid of arraignment but “must be arraigned through due process of the law.”

“It must be noted that Chief Chukwuma failed to appear before the court because he had challenged the jurisdiction of the Lagos State High Court to hear the forgery charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the Court of Appeal Lagos Division on ground of, inter alia, the charge is an abuse of process.

“A similar charge on the same subject matter, transactions and issues is ongoing at the Federal High Court Lagos Division between the same parties, in charge No: FHC/l/565c/2015. The last hearing of the charge at the Federal High Court was this month, May 22nd 2018,” Mr Osigwe stated.

The motion on notice for the stay of execution filed by Mr Chukwuma’s counsel, J. N. Mbadugha, sought suspension of the arrest order pending the determination of his appeal against the order.