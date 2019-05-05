<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Four persons were injured at the weekend in a multiple motor accident at Umuokpu, Awka, Anambra State, on the old Onitsha-Enugu expressway.

The accident which occurred around 2.15pm, involved four vehicles parked by the owners who came for a funeral ceremony within the area.

An eye witness who simply identified himself as Uzoma, said the tipper laden with sand was heading towards Awka from Onitsha axis when it lost control following a brake failure.

He said the tipper driver in an effort not to hit the car in front of him, swerved off the road and rammed into the vehicles parked along the road.

“The tipper had knocked down a woman who is related to the bereaved family before it crashed into the vehicles and finally climbed on the bus,” he said.

According to him, it took the efforts of the burial guests and other passersby who were attracted by the sound of the crash to pull out the driver and the conductor trapped inside the truck.

“The accident could have recorded more number of casualties if not that the affected vehicles were empty,” Uzoma added.

The Nation learnt that the owner of the tipper, had been in the kidnappers den and yet to be released as at the time of the incident.

The source added that the traumatised wife, a mother of two kids, almost slept in the hospital where the victims were taken to, ensuring their treatment.

Confirming the incident, the State Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps, Andrew Kumapayi, said four persons, including three male and one female, were involved in the crash.

He, however, said two persons, male and female, were seriously injured.

He said, “The crash involved a tipper with registration number GDD 110 ZN, a Mercedes Benz with registration number NSH 620 PH, a Mitsubishi L300 bus with CH 259 KTU and a Golf with registration number 0AJ 122 ZAR.”

Attributing the crash to the tipper’s alleged brake failure, Kumapayi said the injured persons were taken to the General Hospital, Enugu-Ukwu for medical attention.