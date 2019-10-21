<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two persons, including a woman on Monday, sustained injuries when an iron container fell on them along Owerri road, Upper Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, but said no fatality was recorded.

He said, “However a woman who was passing by sustained injury and was taken to the hospital but now responding to treatment.

“Scene was cordoned off by Police patrol teams and effort is ongoing to clear obstruction to enable free flow of traffic in the area.”