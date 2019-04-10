<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two persons have been hospitalized following a clash between Hausa labourers and youths of Idunwin-Ehigie at Egba junction along the Benin-Auchi express road.

The injured persons were identified as Osas, a Vulcanizer and Hameed.

A mosque and the Nasrul Lahi L Fatih Society (NAFSAT) Education Centre in the area were vandalised.

The Hausa boys involved in the attack were those looking for menial jobs and they used to gather at Egba junction.

It was gathered that they were there on Tuesday when Osas and other youths asked them to leave to another place.

The labourers who were armed with their working tools like cutlasses, shovels, diggers resisted them and in the melee, Osas was stabbed.

Other youths peeved by the stabbing unleashed attack on the labourers which made motorists and shop owners scampered for safety.

The youths chased the Hausa labourers away.

Chairman of NAFSAT Benin branch, Dr. Isiaka Mustapha, who led other members to ascertain the level of destruction said the perpetrators would be arrested.

Odionwere (Village head) of the community, Pa. John Aghimien, said the daily increase of the Hausa labourers is causing problem in the community.

Pa Aghimien said they were armed and took over the junction in search of jobs.

Edo Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident said three persons have been arrested.

He said peace has been restored to the community.

Checks by newsmen showed that many shop owners were still afraid of opening their stores while the labourers were not seen around.