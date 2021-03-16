



The deadline for Expression Of Interests (EOIs) for receipt of final proposals in response to the detailed Request for Proposal (RfP) from qualified asset managers active in the infrastructure sector to manage the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (InfraCorp), has been extended by two weeks.

The promoters of InfraCorp – the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) – in a communiqué signed by Dr. Kingsley Ibrahim, said the deadline for the receipt of the final proposals had been extended by two weeks from March 16 to March 30.





The communiqué further said, “All processes remain the same such that upon expression of interest through [email protected], the promoters shall share a detailed RfP document providing potential asset managers with necessary information to prepare appropriate proposals in line with the promoter’s requirements.”

The Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (InfraCorp) is aimed to catalyse and accelerate investment into Nigeria’s infrastructure sector.

InfraCorp is a dedicated privately-managed infrastructure and industrial vehicle that will harness opportunities for Nigeria’s infrastructure development by originating, structuring, executing and managing end-to-end bankable projects.