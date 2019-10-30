<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

First Lady Aisha Buhari has urged Africans to change their perception of infertility in women and also desist from stigmatising women dealing with the condition.

In a statement by the First Lady’s Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Mr. Aliyu Abdullahi, Mrs Buhari made the call during the high-level panel discussion of African First Ladies on the challenges of “Building Healthcare Capacity” on the African continent.

The event was the sixth edition of Merck Africa-Asia Luminary/More than a Mother initiative organised for African First Ladies.

The event which was co-chaired by the first lady of Ghana, Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo, held in Accra, Ghana.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Panel also brought to the fore issues, challenges and solutions to breaking the stigma around women living with infertility.

Aisha said, “I want to use this opportunity to call on African societies to desist from the mindset which tends to see women’s infertility as an abnormal condition.

“And the associated stigmatisation and abuse that usually characterize such situation that is capable of being addressed through medical healthcare and modern science,” she said.