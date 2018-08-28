The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the European Union (EU) have urged youths to resist being used for violence in 2019 polls.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the call yesterday at youths’ votes count outreach at the University of Port Harcourt.

Head of EU delegation to Nigeria, Ambassador Ketil Karisen, urged the youths to ensure that their opinion is reflected in the leadership of the country.

Karisen and the Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, Sean Hoy, also urged the Nigerian authorities to take measures to check a repeat of the electoral violence on August 18, 2018 at the Port Harcourt State Constituency 3.