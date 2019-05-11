<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued Certificate of Return to Prince Ned Nwoko as the duly elected Senator for Delta North Senatorial district in the 9th National Assembly.

This was sequel to a Federal High Court judgement in Abuja which nullified the election of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and declared Nwoko winner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Delta North senatorial primary.

Prince Nwoko, a British-trained lawyer and philanthropist, received the Certificate on Friday 10th May 2019, at INEC headquarters in Abuja amidst jubilation by hordes of enthusiastic supporters.

Delivering judgement in Abuja on April 3rd 2019, the Presiding Judge, Hon Justice A. R Mohammed had ruled that from all available evidence before the court, Nwoko convincingly won the Delta North PDP senatorial primary election held on 2nd October 2018.

By implication of the judgement and the INEC Certificate of Return, Nwoko stands as Senator-elect for Delta North senatorial district and Certificate of Return earlier issued to Nwaoboshi is now invalid in accordance with the Electoral Act.

Nwoko confirmed this Friday night in a telephone conversation with newsmen, saying that the development would herald a beautiful future for the people of Delta North.