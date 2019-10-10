<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has warned all political parties in the coming Kogi governorship election to avoid violence that could affect the November 16 election.

Speaking in Lokoja, Kogi State on Thursday during the INEC Stakeholders meeting, he noted that the commission is not interested in any political party, but rather the commission wants to see that they conduct a free, fair credible and conclusive election.

His words: “The election is 36 days from now and two major elections will be conducted on the 16 of November that is Kogi and Bayelsa states simultaneously.

“The elections are major election for the commission, Nigeria and everybody. The first after the general election and people are interested in this election as people will want to know what was going on.

He assured that before the election, himself and the Inspector General of Police, IG Adamu Muhammed will visit Kogi and if that is the only way they can have a free, fair and credible election.

According to him, the meeting was conveyed with stakeholders to show that the commission is ready for the election and with the support they can deliver free, fair, credible and conclusive election in Kogi state.

He said that the campaign has commenced as he warned against violence and hate speech before and during election.

The representative of the Inspector GeneraI of Police, DIG Ali Abdulmalik, said a total of 25,000 Policemen will be redeployed for Kogi governorship election.

He noted that everything will be done to prevent violence and also to assure free, fair and credible election in the state.

Also speaking at the meeting, the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, said he will make sure that life and property are protected according to the Nigerian constitution.

He said violence in Kogi state as reported in some section of media was not true of the happening in the state.

“My ambition for the second term will not be by through violence. I can assure that the way we conducted the APC primary will also be the same during the election.

“The incident of violence you heard during the last election was not perpetrated by APC because we don’t believe in violence and so my supporters and my party APC will never be part of any political violence.

“Whoever involved in any political violence such person will not be protected but rather such a person will face the law accordingly,” he warned.

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Musa Wada, assured the commission of free election violence adding that the security agencies should conduct stop and search.

He also urged the commission not to deploy Military during the election adding that Kogi state during election some people moved about without been challenged by the security agents.