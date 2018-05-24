The Federal Government has named former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, as the Guest Lecturer at this year’s Democracy Day Lecture slated for Monday, May 28, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

In a statement by the Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Lawrence Ojabo, releasing the programme of activities marking the 19th anniversary of uninterrupted democracy, said the celebration would begin with Friday’s Juma’at Prayers at the National Mosque, Abuja.

He said prayers would be offered for the nation, its leadership at various levels and for the theme of this year’s celebration, “Peace Building and Good Governance for Sustainable Development.”

According to the programme, similar prayers would also hold at the National Worship (Ecumenical) Centre, Central Business District, Abuja.

“All the events are expected to draw participation from all Arms and Tiers of Government, past Presidents and Heads of State, traditional rulers, the Diplomatic Community and Non-State Actors amongst others. Accordingly, members of the National Assembly, Hon. Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Agencies, Extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies of Government, Captains of Industries, and the General Public.