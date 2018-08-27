The Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committees on Electoral Matters have adopted N143bn as the workable budget for the 2019 polls.
The committee members, just rising from a meeting at the National Assembly, rejected the earlier version of N189.2bn, a combination of the N143bn and another N45.6bn proposed to be vired from the 2019 budget.
The lawmakers said they would stick to only N143bn.
