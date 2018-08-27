National Assembly

The Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committees on Electoral Matters have adopted N143bn as the workable budget for the 2019 polls.

The committee members, just rising from a meeting at the National Assembly, rejected the earlier version of N189.2bn, a combination of the N143bn and another N45.6bn proposed to be vired from the 2019 budget.

The lawmakers said they would stick to only N143bn.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR