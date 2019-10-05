<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An industrialist, Alhaji Ganiu Adelani, Chairman/CEO, Adeirorun Enterprises Nigeria Limited, has traced the high level of youth unemployment to the poor state of energy supply, which he said has been stalling industrial growth and other small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that would have provided massive employment in the country.

Adelani, who was giving his assessment of Nigeria’s at 59, in an interview with newsmen at the weekend, lamented the nation’s power challenges leading to inefficient generation and distribution of electricity.

This, he stressed, had over the years, remained a sore point and major threat to the nation’s economic growth, bringing the manufacturing sector in particular to a comatose.

The industrialist, whose group had been in the vanguard of creating employment opportunities for youths, lamented that epileptic power supply which had been the bane of Nigerian’s economy for decades, had led to the near collapse of the manufacturing sector, and the closure of many small and medium enterprises (SME), throwing millions of employable youths out of jobs.

He, however, advised Nigerian youths at home to be more upright by shunning violence and all forms of vices in their dealings, ensuring that they live decently and be law abiding.

Speaking on the closure of Nigerian border along the west coast, Adelani, though appreciated the motive of government over this decision, suggested that the policy should be reviewed in view of the adverse effects it had already been having on small businesses, both in Nigeria and the affected neighbouring African countries.