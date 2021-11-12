Industrialist: Why I’m passionate about youth development

With the passion to contribute his own quota to the society that have accepted him this far; Nigerian businessman, industrialist and philanthropist per excellence, Saka Yusuf Eletu, has disclosed why he is passionate about youth development not just in Nigeria alone but by extension to people in the diaspora too.

He said every child deserves the right to qualitative education and a sense of belonging hence the more reason why the Saka Eletu foundation is committed to not just poverty alleviation alone but also youth empowerment and community development through helping youths via business grants and scholarships.

‘Since the commencement of the foundation, we have lost counts of those who have benefitted from the grants and scholarship; one thing that differentiates us from other foundation is the fact that we do a post review of beneficiaries to be sure they are making effective use of the business grants and where there is need for further assistance, we come in handy as well’.

The Ilorin indigene doubles as the Chairman of Sakshandlin Consultants Ltd, an integrated consulting and building firm that has carried out different projects in important economic sectors within and outside Nigeria.

It is important to note that Saka Yusuf Eletu is Guidance and Counseling graduate of the University of Ilorin. He also has a Master’s degree in Guidance and counseling from the same university.