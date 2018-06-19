The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, stopped the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Technical and Recreational Employees (AUPCTRE) branch of the Investment and Security Tribunal (IST) from embarking on any strike action.

Justice Sanusi Kado, who gave the order, held that the order will be subsisting pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice before the court.

Kado gave the order after listening to the submissions of Chiesonu Okpoko, SAN, in an ex-parte motion he filed on behalf of Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST), some of whose staff are union members of AUPCTRE.

Kado said, “In considering whether or not an interim order should be issued, this court takes into consideration not only the competing rights of the contending parties, but the effect of its order or its refusal to the larger society.

“I am convinced that if an interim order of injunction is not granted and the defendants went ahead with their threat and embark on an industrial action. The cases pending before the tribunal in its various Divisions which are connected with economy, may suffer.

“In the long run, the strike will affect the economy of the nation and the general public will be affected,” he said.

IST, in the motion prayed the court to give an interim order restraining the defendants themselves, privies, associates, agents and members from embarking on any strike action.

Joined as respondents in the suit are the AUPCTRE-IST branch chairman and branch secretary .

Okpoko said that AUPCTRE- IST branch through a letter gave IST management seven days ultimatum to either comply with their demands , or they embark on strike action.

He said one of the defendant’s demand is the implementation of Management-Labour Agreement signed on March 13.

The Counsel also said another of their demand is over an alleged non-payment of severance allowances to retired staff.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the motion on notice.