Seven Indians, Nigerians docked for ‘cocaine importation’

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Friday arraigned seven Indians and three Nigerians before the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court for allegedly smuggling 43.1 kilogrammes of cocaine into the country.

The Indians include Shedrack Yurama; Singh Vikash; Kunnaserypallam Ashraf Inzam; Xaiver Fernando Santhanaria; Mandal Surjeet Ashok; Tandel Pratikkumar Pravinbai; and Barthwal Rohan Sunil. Their Nigerian alleged accomplices are Tobi Ojo; Kunle Animashaun and Omozusi Enorose Terry.

Also arraigned before the court alongside the defendants was a limited liability company, Oilways Logistics and Energy Limited.

The defendants were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful importation of cocaine.

The defendants, according to the charge marked FHC/L/100c/2021, were arrested with the banned drug on February 8, 2021, at the Tin Can Port, Apapa, Lagos, on board a vessel named MV SPAR SCORPIO.

They were alleged to have conspired with Franklyn Pereowei Godwin and Peter Odigie Ozasuwa, said to be at large.

The offences, according to the anti-narcotic agency, are contrary to and punishable under section 11(a) and 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

After their arraignment, Ayokunle Faji, the judge, allowed the Indians to continue with the administrative bail terms earlier granted them, while the Nigerians were granted bail in various terms.

The judge, however, ordered the defendants to submit their travelling passports with the Court’s Deputy Chief Registrar (DCR) and that they must have the court’s permission before travelling out of the country.

The court adjourned till September 27 for trial.

Charges against the Defendants Reads: “that you Tobi Ojo (M), Kunle Animashaun (M), Franklyn Pereowei Godwin (M), presently at large, Peter Odigie Ozasuwa (M), presently at large and Oilways Logistics and Energy Ltd (A company registered in Nigeria) on about the 8th of February 2021, at the Tincan Port, Apapa, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court without lawful authority imported 43.110 kilogrammes of cocaine , a narcotic drug, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 11(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

“That you Tobi Ojo (M), Kunle Animashaun (M), Shedrack Yurama (M), Oilways Logistics and energy Ltd (a Company registered in Nigeria), Omozusi Enorose Terry (M), Singh Vikash (M), Kunnaserypallam Ashraf Inzam (M), Xaiver Fernando Santhanaria (M), Mandal Surjeet Ashok (M), Tandel Pratikkumar Pravinbai (M), and Barthwal Rohan Sunil (M), sometime around 12th January 2021 and 8th February 2021 conspired, with one another and with Franklyn Pereowei Godwin (M) and Peter Odigie Osazuwa (M) who are both presently at large to import 43.110 kilogrammes of cocaine, anarcotic drug aboard the Vessel MV SPAR SCORPIO without lawful authority thereby committed an offence contrary to an punishable under section 14(b) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 (LFN) 2004.”