



The Republic of India has assisted Nigeria with seven tonnes of hydroxychloroquine as part of its contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the West African nation.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, hydroxychloroquine is one of the drugs undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, made the disclosure during a briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said, “The Presidential Task Force wishes to thank friendly nations and corporate organisations for their supports through donations of medicines and equipment.





“In this regard, we thank the nation of India for the donation of seven tonnes of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of patients…We wish to assure you that the resources will be judiciously utilised.”

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, advised Nigerians to observe all health and safety advisories to curb the spread of the novel virus including the use of face masks, proper hygiene, and social distancing especially with the forthcoming Sallah festivities.