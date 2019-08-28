<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Indian Naval Warship, INS Tarkash will be paying a goodwill visit to Lagos, Nigeria from 5 September to 8 September.

The visit of the warship coincides with the celebrations to mark 60 years of establishment of bilateral relations between India and Nigeria.

INS Tarkash is a state-of-the-art frigate commissioned into the Indian Navy on 9 November 2012. The well-equipped ship is manned by a motivated crew and is one of the highly potent platforms of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet.

The ship will engage extensively with the Nigerian Navy including professional interactions and joint exercises, sports events and social engagements, which would go a long way in enhancing cooperation and understanding between the two navies.

The visit of INS Tarkash underscores the strong bond and growing bilateral defence cooperation between India and Nigeria, according to a statement by the Indian High Commission.

“It also reflects the commitment of the Indian Navy to collaborate with the Nigerian Navy in the face of growing global maritime security challenges, especially in the Gulf of Guinea”, the High Commission said.