Indian authorities have deported a Nigerian who was booked for cybercrime offence, while also overstaying his visa.

The Nigerian, identified as Valentine Kevin, was deported on Friday with a flight coming to Lagos.

He arrived India in 2014 on a medical visa.

After his visa expired, he stayed put in the country, living in Hyderabad.

In August, he was arrested by Cyberadad police as a suspect in a fraud case.

The case led to his being handed over to the Indian immigration department.

Some Nigerians, including women have in recent times been arrested with fake Ivory Coast passports, reported Times of India.