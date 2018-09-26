The Special Assistant on Visual Communication and Personal Photographer to the Vice President, Miss Novo Isioro, on Wednesday said there was the need for Nigerians to put an end to agitations, hate speeches, division.

Rather, she said all citizens must be ready to work together and move the nation forward.

Isioro said this at a press conference announcing her plan with some others under the aegis of ANISZA 2018 to preach unity with pictures.

She said the photo exhibition which would showcase the untold stories of Nigeria’s unity since independence in 1960 would be part of activities marking Nigeria’s 58th Independence.

She added that the first ever international photo exhibition of the Nigerian unity story will hold in Abuja on Monday.

Isioro said, “We have seen contentions among adherents of the various religious and ethnic groups in the country.

“There have been tensions that have been generated because of our differences. I think that this diversity should be celebrated and not be a problem.

“So, I just thought about this tendency towards disunity, and as a visual artist, I understand how image tells the story more than words. So I thought that we should use pictures to tell the stories of our strength in diversity.

“The idea is to use pictures to speak to the people to stop the agitations, the drama, the hate speeches, division and instead work together. This is practically focused on young people.”

Isioro explained that she decided to focus on the youth because of her conviction that those in that group don’t understand the nation’s history.

She said the group was collaborating with state governments and some federal ministries to ensure the success of the programme that would involve the use of a mobile gallery.

She said students from different schools across the country would be encouraged to attend

On his part, the Managing Editor of Daily Times, Mr. Bonaventure Melah, said the issue of unity in Nigeria was important and needed to be strengthened.

Melah said that Nigeria needed patriotic citizens more than oil because the problem of unity had to come first of all from lack of patriotism.

“No country can achieve greatness when the citizens do not love the country.

“It is only when we bring our various unique differences to the center that we can form a greater and prosperous nation,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to declare the exhibition open on Monday.